LAND Gertrude Joyce Passed away peacefully in Koinonia Christian Care Home on December 8th 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Ian and
much loved mum of Nigel and Christine.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on
Wednesday December 18th
at the Worthing Tabernacle at 2pm.
If wished donations may be made to
Koinonia Christian Care Home
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Rd,
Worthing, W.Sx. BN14 8HU
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk Tel 01903 234516
