Wladyka George
Peacefully at the Martlets Hospice on
Sunday 1st September 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Linda, loving father of Natasha, much loved grandad of Daisy and Poppy, much loved brother of Lesley and brother-in-law of Jack.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 17th September 2019, at
Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be sent in George's memory to The Martlets Hospice (Hove) via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
