Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:15
Lyminster Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Carman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Carman

Notice Condolences

George Carman Notice
Carman George Ernest Passed away peacefully on 25th February
aged 93 years.

A Funeral Service will take place at Lyminster Church on Wednesday 20th March at 3:15pm.
Close family flowers only please.
Donations in George's memory may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent direct to
FREEPOST RRAL-TRSC-TTEL,
Halifax Road, Melksham, SN12 6YY,
or, ,
The Supporter Care Team,
1 Sterling Business Park, Salthouse Road,
Northampton, NN4 7EX.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices