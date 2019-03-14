|
Carman George Ernest Passed away peacefully on 25th February
aged 93 years.
A Funeral Service will take place at Lyminster Church on Wednesday 20th March at 3:15pm.
Close family flowers only please.
Donations in George's memory may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent direct to
FREEPOST RRAL-TRSC-TTEL,
Halifax Road, Melksham, SN12 6YY,
The Supporter Care Team,
1 Sterling Business Park, Salthouse Road,
Northampton, NN4 7EX.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
