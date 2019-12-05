Home

LAKER Geoffrey George Passed away peacefully at Elmcroft Care Home, Shoreham-by-Sea on 24th November, aged 86 years.

Greatly missed by beloved wife Joan and family.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 13th December at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
No black ties, bright colours please.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Geoff's memory
to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
