Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Hart

Notice

Geoffrey Hart Notice
HART Geoffrey
Andrew, Robin, Ian, Tim and families,
would like to thank everyone for their cards, donations and kind messages at the recent loss of Geoff.

Thanks to Major Gareth Heward, Major Marian Parker, Jane, Chris, Richard and all the
staff at Ian Hart Funeral Service,
Dr. Vitta and all the staff at Selden Medical Centre
and a special mention to Lou, Diane, Lin and all the staff at the Melrose, for their loving care and attention when looking after Geoff in his final weeks.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.