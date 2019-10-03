Home

HART Geoffrey
Peacefully on 23rd September 2019
at the Melrose Nursing Home.

Dearly loved dad of Andrew, Robin, Ian and Tim.
Much loved father-in-law of Yvette and Sue.
Much loved grandad of James, Amy, Katie,
Sam, Leigh and Morgan.

Now reunited with his loving wife Pam.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Friday 11th October 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Geoffrey's memory to Parkinson's UK via https://geoffrey-hart.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
