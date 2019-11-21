|
|
|
Rendell Gary Peacefully passed away in Worthing Hospital
on 11th November 2019, aged 55 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th November in the Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, at 10:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Vasculitis UK. Please wear black clothing.
All enquiries to Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing,
Telephone 01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019