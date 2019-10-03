|
Ayling Gary Anthony
Passed away suddenly at Worthing Hospital
on 17th September 2019, aged 65.
Very much loved husband of Vivien, father to Lucy and Jaime and grandpa to Skye, Hayden and Summer.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 3pm on Tuesday
8th October 2019 at St Mary's Church, East Preston.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be made in Gary's name, at the Church to the
Royal British Legion, East Preston.
All enquiries to F.A. Holland and Son
16 Ash Lane, Rustington, Littlehampton
West Sussex, BN16 3BZ
Tel: 01903 771010
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019