NEWMAN Frederick Fred passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 30th July 2019, aged 88.
A loving Dad and Grandad who
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Monday 19th August 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Fred's memory to the Dogs Trust via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019