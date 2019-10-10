|
GARRARD Frederick Benjamin
(Fred) Passed away peacefully at home on
Saturday 21 September 2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved by his wife Joan, loved by his children Jeffery and Linda, Grandaughter Deborah and
Great Grandchildren Jack and Claire.
Funeral service to take place at 12.40 pm on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, can be sent
in Fred's memory to St Barnabas Hospice c/o
Worthing Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road,
Worthing, BN12 4AJ.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare,
telephone number: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019