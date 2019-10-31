|
ELLIOTT Frederick James Peacefully at Sunhill Court Nursing Home
on the 23rd October 2019, aged 89.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Monday 11th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Frederick's
memory to the Alzheimer's Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019