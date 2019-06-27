|
|
|
CUND Frederick (Fred) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 20th June 2019.
Loving husband of Jean and
amazing father to Ian and Suzanne and
a wonderful grandad of Bradley, James, Gabriella, Freddie and Olivia. Father-in-law to Alan and Lorraine. Brother to Pam.
A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at 2:20 p.m. on Friday 12th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family and friends all welcome.
Wear a hint of blue for Dad's love of
Brighton and Hove Albion FC.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Fred's memory to
Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity
(for the Haemophilia department) via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
