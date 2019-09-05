Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Frank Norval Notice
NORVAL Frank Very sadly passed away in Worthing Hospital
on August 27th 2019, aged 91 years

Loving husband of Dee, father of Stuart and Melissa and Grandpa to his five granddaughters.

A funeral service will take place at 11am
on Monday September 16th
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. If wished
donations may be made to Prostate Cancer UK c/o

H.D.Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, W.Sx. BN14 8HU
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Tel 01903 234516
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
