The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
15:15
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
Frank Allfrey

Frank Allfrey Notice
Allfrey Frank
(also known as Tim) Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 16th October
aged 91 years.

A loved Husband, Father and Grandfather,
will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
on Tuesday 5th November at 3.20pm.

Should you wish to donate we are supporting to
The South Downs Society in memory of Tim.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536 if you have any queries
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
