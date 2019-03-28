Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:30
Durrington Cemetery Chapel
Francis Skelton Notice
SKELTON Francis Alexander Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 18th March 2019,
aged 93.

A much loved husband, uncle and brother-in-law.
He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 1:30 p.m.
on Monday 1st April 2019,
at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.

Flowers welcome but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Francis's memory to
HMS Serene Association c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
