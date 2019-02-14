Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
H.D.Tribe Chapel
101 Eastern Avenue
Shoreham-By-Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Lindeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Lindeck

Notice Condolences

Faye Lindeck Notice
Lindeck Faye Josephine Dearly beloved daughter of Roger and Linda.
Sister to Ross and Douglas and partner of Jon.
Who sadly passed away after a long, bravely fought battle with illness on February 10th 2019.
Normal attire preferred.
The Celebration of life service will take place at
H.D.Tribe Chapel, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-By-Sea BN43 6PE on
Friday February 22nd at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only, if desired
donations to St. Barnabas House
may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd
or made on line at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.