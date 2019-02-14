|
Lindeck Faye Josephine Dearly beloved daughter of Roger and Linda.
Sister to Ross and Douglas and partner of Jon.
Who sadly passed away after a long, bravely fought battle with illness on February 10th 2019.
Normal attire preferred.
The Celebration of life service will take place at
H.D.Tribe Chapel, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-By-Sea BN43 6PE on
Friday February 22nd at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only, if desired
donations to St. Barnabas House
may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd
or made on line at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
