Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Evelyn Sheldon Notice
SHELDON Evelyn Passed away at St.Michael's Nursing Home
on the 14th October 2019, aged 94.
A much loved mum and grandma,
she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00pm.
on Friday 8th November 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Evelyn's memory to Guild Care via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
