MAYFIELD Ethel Peacefully in Highgrove House
on the 12th July 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tony,
she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at both the
Melrose and Highgrove House Care Homes for
all of their loving care.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 5th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Ethel's memory to
Dementia UK via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019