Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Ethel Henderson Notice
Henderson Ethel Lilian
Passed away at home on the
1st August 2019, aged 98.

Sadly missed by Patricia and Ian,
her six grandchildren, great-grandchildren
and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Tuesday 20th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Ethel's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
