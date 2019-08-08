|
|
|
Henderson Ethel Lilian
Passed away at home on the
1st August 2019, aged 98.
Sadly missed by Patricia and Ian,
her six grandchildren, great-grandchildren
and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Tuesday 20th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Ethel's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019