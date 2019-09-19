|
|
|
MELILLO Ernesto Passed away at Kingswood Home
on the 10th September 2019,
aged 84.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 25th September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Ernesto's memory to
Kingswood UK Home Ltd via
https://ernesto-melillo.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019