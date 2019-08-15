|
|
|
GOLDS Ernest Roland Frank
"Ernie"
Passed away peacefully on 9th August at
St Barnabas House aged 88 years.
Ernie was much loved and will be very sadly missed
by all his family, friends and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August
at 11.20am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ernie can be made
to St Barnabas House and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019