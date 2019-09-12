|
|
|
Hatchard Erika Sadly passed away on 25th August 2019, aged 85.
A true Angel, devoted wife to the late Peter,
a much loved mum to Alan, Sue and Lisa,
very special nan to Frankie.
Will be hugely missed by all her family
and many, many friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 19th September at 2.00pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Erika's memory to Dementia UK
c/o Caring Lady Funeral Directors, 72 Newland Road, Worthing, BN11 1LB tel: 01903 215255.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019