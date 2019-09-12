Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Hatchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Hatchard

Notice Condolences

Erika Hatchard Notice
Hatchard Erika Sadly passed away on 25th August 2019, aged 85.
A true Angel, devoted wife to the late Peter,
a much loved mum to Alan, Sue and Lisa,
very special nan to Frankie.

Will be hugely missed by all her family
and many, many friends.

Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 19th September at 2.00pm
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Erika's memory to Dementia UK
c/o Caring Lady Funeral Directors, 72 Newland Road, Worthing, BN11 1LB tel: 01903 215255.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.