TALBOT Eric James Charles Peacefully at home on 20th May, aged 92 years.
Husband of the late Ellen Kate.
Eric will be sadly missed by his loving
family and all who knew him.


His funeral service is to be held at Worthing
Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Eric can be made
to either Cats Welfare Worthing or
Rustington Scouts and may be sent

c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
