SMITH Eric Charles Passed away peacefully, after a short illness
on 23rd July 2019, aged 90.

Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen,
father and grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Private cremation at Worthing Crematorium.

Memorial service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Thursday 29th August 2019 at Shoreham
Methodist Church, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please, but if desired,
donations may be sent in Eric's memory
to Bowel & Cancer Research, c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
