|
|
|
Parsons Eric C Passed away peacefully on
25th February, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of the late Peggy,
father of Michael, Janet
and the late Linda,
grandfather and great grandfather.
He will always be in our thoughts.
A funeral service is to take place
on Tuesday 19th March at
Worthing Crematorium at 10:40am.
No flowers by request, donations
in Eric's memory may be made
payable to Dementia UK and
sent direct to second floor,
356 Holloway Road, London, N7 6PA.
All enquiries to
F.A. Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More