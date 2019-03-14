|
Cleavely Eric Passed away on Tuesday 5th March 2019
aged 83 years with his family surrounding him.
A loving brother, husband and father
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
Monday 25th March at 11:20am.
Family flowers please with donations if desired supporting Cancer Research UK which can be sent direct to Angel Building, 407 St John Street, London,
EC1V 4AD, thank you.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
