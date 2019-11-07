|
|
|
BURCHELL Eric Peacefully at home on October 25th 2019,
aged 86 years. A much loved husband, dad, granddad and great granddad, he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Funeral service at 12.20pm on
Thursday November 14th at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations to St Barnabas House or Chestnut Tree House may be sent c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019