Ena Hart


Ena Hart

Notice

Ena Hart Notice
HART Ena Peacefully on 21st May 2019 at Worthing Hospital
aged 88 years.
Ena will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on
Tuesday 25th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Cats Protection League may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
