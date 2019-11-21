|
|
|
EDWARDS Elsie (Dinky) Peacefully on 3rd November 2019 at
Worthing Hospital, aged 82 years.
Much loved mother of Sue, Teresa and Alan, dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 25th at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations to St Barnabas House c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY,
Tel: 01903 726324.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019