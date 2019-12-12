|
PUGH (nee Starley)
Elizabeth Ann Passed away in Worthing Hospital on the
28th November 2019, aged 87.
A much loved wife, mother and grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Friday 3rd January 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Elizabeth's memory
to either The Alzheimer's Society or
The Donkey Sanctuary (Sidmouth) via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019