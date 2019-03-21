Home

Elizabeth Colby

Elizabeth Colby Notice
COLBY Elizabeth Joan
"Betty" On 11th March 2019, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by
Bryan and Sheila and all her friends.
Former proprietor of
J. Morris, North Lancing and resident of Ferring.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium
on Tuesday March 26th at 11:40am.
Family flowers only, donations for
Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU
Tel 01903 234516 or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
