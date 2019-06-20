Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Henderson

Notice Condolences

Eileen Henderson Notice
HENDERSON Eileen Rhoda
On June 1st 2019 in Worthing Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Henderson.

She will be greatly missed by Kathryn,
all her family and friends.

A short service of committal will take
place at Worthing Crematorium on
Monday July 1st at 12:40pm, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at Ferring Baptist Church
at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only,
donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.