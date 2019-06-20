|
|
|
HENDERSON Eileen Rhoda
On June 1st 2019 in Worthing Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Henderson.
She will be greatly missed by Kathryn,
all her family and friends.
A short service of committal will take
place at Worthing Crematorium on
Monday July 1st at 12:40pm, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at Ferring Baptist Church
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
