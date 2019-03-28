|
Harris Edwin Charles Joseph Passed away peacefully on
11th March 2019 aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late June, devoted dad
to Terry and Dawn and a much loved granddad.
Always in our hearts.
A funeral service will take place on
Friday 5th April at 2:40pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Edwin may be made payable to British Heart Foundation
and sent direct to Greater London House, 180
Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus
Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
