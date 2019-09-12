|
RAVENHALL Edward Anthony
(Tony) Peacefully in St Barnabas House on
September 6th 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearest husband of Stella
and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at 2.00pm on
Wednesday September 25th at
H.D.Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St Barnabas House in Tony's memory may be
sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019