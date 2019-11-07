Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Edna Cornell Notice
CORNELL Edna Passed away peacefully
in Worthing Hospital on the
28th October 2019, aged 96 years.

A much-loved mum of Graeme and Tim,
granny to Elliot, Hannah and Teagan and
great-granny to Freddie and Oliver.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Monday 18th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Edna's memory to
The British Lung Foundation via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
