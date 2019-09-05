Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Edna Brown Notice
Brown Edna Rose (née Scrace) Passed away in Worthing Hospital on the
15th August 2019, aged 92.

Beloved wife of the late Bill Brown.
Much loved mother of
Anne, Mark, David, Vicky and Simon.
Grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of six.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Friday 13th September 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Edna's memory to
Friends of Worthing Hospitals via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
