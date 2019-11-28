|
Chapman "Edie" Sadly passed away on November 17th 2019
at Worthing Hospital, aged 90 years.
Edie will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at the
Chapel of H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea.BN43 6PE
on Monday December 9th at 11.30am.
Flowers or, if desired, donations to
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd 28 South Street, Lancing. BN15 8AG.
Tel 753232 or donations can be made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019