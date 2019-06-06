|
|
|
FERRIER Eddie Peacefully on 24th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Eddie was much loved and will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Friday 21st June 2019 at 3.40pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to
Arundel Football Club may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More