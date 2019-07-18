|
PETERS Dorothy
It is with great sadness to announce that the wonderful Dorothy Peters passed away on Sunday 7th July 2019, at the incredible age of 90 years old.
She was an independent, elegant lady with great humour and will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service is to take place at Worthing Crematorium at 11am on Tuesday 30 July 2019 and all family, friends and business colleagues in the town are welcome. The family will be arranging the flowers.
If you would like to make a donation which will go to charity please send it to Ian Hart Funeral Directors in Broadwater.
All enquiries to John Billings, Executor.
M.H.A. Carpenter Box. Tel:01903 234094
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019