NEWMAN Dorothy Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
the 22nd October 2019, aged 83.
Much loved wife of Ron, mum of Sharon and Jenny
and nanny to James, Fiona, Sophie, Matt and Joe
and great-nanny to Pippa.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40pm. on Wednesday 13th November 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Dorothy's memory to either the Children's Society or
St. Barnabas House via
https://dorothy-may-newman.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019