|
|
|
LANYON Dorothy
"Rose" More recently of Witney, Oxfordshire,
but for over 60 years of Steyning.
Passed away peacefully at home on
1st February 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved Mum, Grandma, Sister and
Auntie who will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take
place at Worthing Crematorium,
Findon on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome or
if preferred donations to
Witney Day Centre (Age UK)
and The Monday Club
(Witney Community Church) c/o
S&R Childs Funeral Services,
81 High Street, Witney, OX28 6HY.
Tel 01993 702675
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More