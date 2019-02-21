|
|
|
BRUFORD Dorothy Mary Passed away peacefully
on 6th February 2019, aged 88 years,
in the presence of her children.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by Helen, David and Pamela, their spouses, seven grandchildren
and one great-grandaughter.
Funeral service to take place at 12:20 p.m. on
Friday 1st March 2019, in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Dorothy's memory to Feba Radio (Far East Broadcasting Associates) via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More