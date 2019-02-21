Home

ANSCOMB Doris On 8th February 2019, aged 89 years.
The best mother to her children, Linda & Mick,
Derrick & Maureen, and Carol & John. Adored nanny and
nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on Friday
1st March at 2.40pm. Flowers are welcome or
donations for the British Heart Foundation may be
sent c/o H D Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516 or online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
