Wickham Doreen Joan
Passed away peacefully,
in her sleep following a short illness,
on 26th May 2019.
Her laughter and attitude to life will be
sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service, 1.30pm, Thursday 13th June
at Arundel Cemetery, Ford Road, Arundel.
To be followed at 2.15 pm by a celebration of her life at The White Swan, Chichester Road, Arundel.
Instead of flowers, please spend the money on yourselves and smile when you think of her.
If you prefer a donation then a dog charity of your choosing would be most appreciated.
Dress code is informal, rock band t-shirts
and bright colours preferred.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
