Rounce Funeral Services Limited (Worthing)
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane
Worthing, Sussex BN13 2EL
01903 692626
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium
Findon
Notice Condolences

Doreen Stone Notice
STONE Doreen Valerie Passed away peacefully at home on
15th March 2019, aged 88.

Wife of the late Larry Stone, a much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by the family and everyone
who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held at the
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, Findon
BN14 0RQ on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11.20 a.m. followed by tea and refreshments at Chapman Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing BN13 1RF.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished made payable to
St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing, can be sent c/o
Rounce Funeral Services Ltd,
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane, Worthing,
West Sussex BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
