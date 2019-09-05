Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd
Shoreham-by-Sea
Doreen O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN Doreen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 23rd August at Worthing Hospital,
aged 86 years.

Sadly missed by daughter Janet
and son-in-law Peter,
along with all of her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Thursday 19th September at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Casual dress preferred.

Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be sent
in Doreen's memory to
Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Nurses c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
