|
|
|
BULL Doreen (Dee)
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital on Saturday 20th July 2019.
Funeral service to take place at 3:40 p.m. today, Thursday 8th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Dee's memory to Chestnut Tree House via
https://doreeniris-bull.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019