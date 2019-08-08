Home

BULL Doreen (Dee)
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital on Saturday 20th July 2019.

Funeral service to take place at 3:40 p.m. today, Thursday 8th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Dee's memory to Chestnut Tree House via
https://doreeniris-bull.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
