|
|
|
BUNCE Dora Elizabeth Passed away in
Worthing Hospital on the
23rd October 2019, aged 87.
Much loved wife of Eric,
mum of Christine, Gillian and David and
loving grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m.
on Thursday 7th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Dora's memory to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution
via https://dora-bunce.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019