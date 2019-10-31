Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Bunce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Bunce

Notice Condolences

Dora Bunce Notice
BUNCE Dora Elizabeth Passed away in
Worthing Hospital on the
23rd October 2019, aged 87.

Much loved wife of Eric,
mum of Christine, Gillian and David and
loving grandma and great-grandma.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m.
on Thursday 7th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Dora's memory to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution
via https://dora-bunce.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -